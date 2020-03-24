Bank of America Corp DE Buys 704,713 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,607,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704,713 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $69,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $28,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,675,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,460,000 after purchasing an additional 651,464 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,114,000 after purchasing an additional 467,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,226,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,982,000 after purchasing an additional 354,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $11,342,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BWA opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.74. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

