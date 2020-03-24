Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 127,648 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,844,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $148,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,443 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,852,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,862 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,915,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,419,000 after acquiring an additional 703,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jentner Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,880,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $80.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $82.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

