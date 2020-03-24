Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $68.39 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,532 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $68,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 519.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,001 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $131,844,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,673 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,823,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,033 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.34.

C stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.91. The stock has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.