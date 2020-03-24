Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,563 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of IDEX worth $68,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in IDEX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $114.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.70.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

