Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $74,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,055,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Pool by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 555,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,820,000 after purchasing an additional 227,608 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pool by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 347,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,724,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pool by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 320,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,097,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.60.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $169.31 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $156.01 and a 1 year high of $238.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.48 and its 200-day moving average is $209.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

