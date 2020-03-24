350,000 Shares in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth about $195,276,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth about $149,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,479 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth about $77,817,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,195,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,140 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $57.00 to $53.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

