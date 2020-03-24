Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Stock Position Decreased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Cooper Companies worth $76,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $679,308,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,601,000 after buying an additional 146,784 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,008,000 after buying an additional 416,382 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 813,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,352,000 after buying an additional 292,238 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,469,000 after buying an additional 128,276 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $243.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.75.

In other news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.