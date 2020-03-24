$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. RingCentral posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RingCentral from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on RingCentral from $185.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.57.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $191.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.09. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -299.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $252.20.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $2,607,631.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,065,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,783,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,191,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,718,979,000 after buying an additional 151,441 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,378,000 after buying an additional 425,459 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,128,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,429,000 after buying an additional 74,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,909,000 after buying an additional 83,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Earnings History and Estimates for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

