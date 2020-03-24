Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,179 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $74,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.15.

Walmart stock opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $323.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $128.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

