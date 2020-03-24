278,284 Shares in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 278,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,877,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 155.3% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,542,000 after buying an additional 1,247,169 shares during the period. Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,935,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,802,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,954,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $101.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.32.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $256,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,785,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $125,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,486,719 shares of company stock valued at $293,394,475 over the last three months.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

