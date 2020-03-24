Axa Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Axa grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.09% of Stryker worth $74,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $91,009,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $69,856,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $60,285,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $59,522,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after acquiring an additional 229,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.86.

SYK opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

