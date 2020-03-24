Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 3,895 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $194.86 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.55.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.