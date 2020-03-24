Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 2,001 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,575 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.