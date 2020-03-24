Axa Purchases 12,700 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Axa increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.23% of General Mills worth $75,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Mills from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

