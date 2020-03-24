Axa Increases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Axa boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.21% of Roper Technologies worth $76,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 328,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,465,000 after buying an additional 36,780 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $254.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $395.00. The company has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

