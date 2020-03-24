Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 246,724 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 246,724 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $14,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Huntsman by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 44,362 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 481,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 307,282 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Huntsman by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 109,328 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,928,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HUN. Cfra decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.02.

In other Huntsman news, CEO Anthony P. Hankins acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,257,721.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Peter R. Huntsman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUN stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.26. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.