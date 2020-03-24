Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 2,215 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $129.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

