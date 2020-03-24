Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 2,215 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $129.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $211.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,179 Shares of Walmart Inc
Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,179 Shares of Walmart Inc
278,284 Shares in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.
278,284 Shares in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.
Axa Increases Stake in Stryker Co.
Axa Increases Stake in Stryker Co.
Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 3,895 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc
Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 3,895 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc
Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 2,001 Shares of EOG Resources Inc
Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 2,001 Shares of EOG Resources Inc
Axa Purchases 12,700 Shares of General Mills, Inc.
Axa Purchases 12,700 Shares of General Mills, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report