Amalgamated Bank Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2,127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 258,228 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRI. Compass Point downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WRI opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The company had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.24%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.