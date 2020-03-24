Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM stock opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.00. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $954.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.66 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLM. DA Davidson cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.91.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.