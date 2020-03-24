Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,049 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,615,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 403,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.33. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 0.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen raised United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.09.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.