Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Up 9.4%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)’s share price shot up 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $3.95, 42,298,130 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 112% from the average session volume of 19,981,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.10.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

