Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,878 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9,184% compared to the average volume of 31 call options.

VXUS opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.81. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

