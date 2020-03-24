Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) COO Jon Yoder Buys 2,500 Shares

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) COO Jon Yoder purchased 2,500 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE GSBD opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $22.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $423.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.95%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.