AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Trading 10.1% Higher

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s share price traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.88 and last traded at $69.09, 697,482 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 452,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average is $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.53.
In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $2,030,338.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,797.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $74,202.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,036.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,031 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (NYSE:AMN)
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
