AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Trading 10.1% Higher

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s share price traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.88 and last traded at $69.09, 697,482 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 452,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average is $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.53.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $2,030,338.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,797.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $74,202.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,036.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,031 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

