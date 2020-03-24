Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Trading Up 9.9%

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)’s stock price was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $4.89, approximately 5,095,149 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,607,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.77 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,330,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 66,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 81,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

