Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Trading 9.9% Higher

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) traded up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.31 and last traded at $37.33, 6,327,779 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 3,851,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.21 and a beta of 1.15.
In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles acquired 2,650 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 193,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,113.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LYV)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
