Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Trading 9.9% Higher

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) traded up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.31 and last traded at $37.33, 6,327,779 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 3,851,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -533.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles acquired 2,650 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 193,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,113.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.