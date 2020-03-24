Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 118,310 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 675,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $71,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Globe Life by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Globe Life by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globe Life from $91.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.80.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $411,262.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.