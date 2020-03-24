Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,364 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $75,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fanhua by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fanhua by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fanhua by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 584,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 133,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fanhua by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,688,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FANH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fanhua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

FANH stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Fanhua Inc has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $35.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.41%.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

