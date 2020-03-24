Axa Buys 5,742 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Axa increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.10% of Costco Wholesale worth $134,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $285.53 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.73.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.42.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.