Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 22,939 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,939 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYK stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LBTYK shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

