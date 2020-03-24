Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 74,785 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,785 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Autonomous Res upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Invesco from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.