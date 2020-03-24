Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Autoliv worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 808.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DNB Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Autoliv Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

