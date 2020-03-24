Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $11.93 Million Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of MakeMyTrip worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 63.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,899,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,503,000 after buying an additional 601,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 107.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 42,046 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at $796,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

MMYT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MakeMyTrip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

