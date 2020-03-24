AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in LHC Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in LHC Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group stock opened at $120.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $159.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.47 and its 200 day moving average is $130.49.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $531.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LHCG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.45.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.