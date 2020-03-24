AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 41,397 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,397 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.19 and its 200-day moving average is $143.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $115.65 and a one year high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

