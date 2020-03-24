3,879 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,750 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.29. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.