AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,648,000 after acquiring an additional 247,594 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% during the third quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 193,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

