Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 110.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $526,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average of $83.16. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.