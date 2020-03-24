Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,464 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Medtronic worth $540,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,466,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 13,069.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,106,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.48. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

