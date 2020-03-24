Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129,097 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $611,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 78,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after buying an additional 75,414 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.93. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

