Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,439 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Marathon Oil worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,071,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,705,000 after purchasing an additional 658,574 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Wolfe Research cut Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

