Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Advance Auto Parts worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $182.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

