Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,353 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

BDN stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

