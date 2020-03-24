AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,864 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Credit Acceptance worth $66,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.63, for a total value of $4,346,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.74, for a total transaction of $86,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,997,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,231,545.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,003 and sold 196,552 shares worth $85,726,446. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CACC opened at $234.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $509.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $400.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 35.47 and a quick ratio of 35.47.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.33.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.