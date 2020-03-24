Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Hess by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Hess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 39,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hess by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.41.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.