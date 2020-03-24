Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,553 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 340,349 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Wintrust Financial worth $63,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,595.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

