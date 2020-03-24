American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2020

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,436 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 24,108 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of American Express worth $67,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.96.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

