Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $163,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,041 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

