Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 100,643 Shares of RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,643 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of RealNetworks worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNWK. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in RealNetworks by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,020,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of RealNetworks by 117.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 140,167 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 49.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. RealNetworks Inc has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

