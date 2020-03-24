AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $65,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.46.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,409 shares of company stock worth $31,483,557. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

